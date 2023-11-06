Monday's contest between the Oregon Ducks (0-0) and Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) going head to head at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 75-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on November 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Georgia vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 75, Georgia 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-12.2)

Oregon (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Performance Insights

Georgia was 262nd in the nation in points scored (68.5 per game) and 224th in points allowed (71.5) last year.

The Bulldogs were 171st in the nation in rebounds per game (31.9) and 283rd in rebounds conceded (32.7) last season.

With 11.2 assists per game last year, Georgia was 319th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs were 256th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.7) last year. They were 306th in 3-point percentage at 31.8%.

Defensively, Georgia was 156th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7 last season. It was 67th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.9%.

Last year, the Bulldogs attempted 38.2% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.8% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.5% of the Bulldogs' buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.5% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.