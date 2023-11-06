Monday's game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) going head to head at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia Tech, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on November 6.

The Yellow Jackets went 13-17 a season ago.

Georgia Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Georgia Tech vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Coastal Carolina 59

Georgia Tech Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Yellow Jackets were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season (posting 60.9 points per game, 259th in college basketball, while giving up 62.4 per outing, 118th in college basketball) and had a -45 scoring differential.

With 60.3 points per game in ACC matchups, Georgia Tech posted 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (60.9 PPG).

The Yellow Jackets averaged 65.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (57.3).

In 2022-23, Georgia Tech ceded 61.7 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 64.4.

