The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 11:00 AM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech vs. Coastal Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Chanticleers' 70 points per game last year were 7.6 more points than the 62.4 the Yellow Jackets allowed.

Coastal Carolina had a 9-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 60.9 points.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded 60.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 68.1 the Chanticleers gave up.

When Georgia Tech put up more than 68.1 points last season, it went 4-1.

The Yellow Jackets made 38.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 18.6 percentage points lower than the Chanticleers allowed to their opponents (57.3%).

The Chanticleers shot 20.3% from the field, 25.2% lower than the 45.5% the Yellow Jackets' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Schedule