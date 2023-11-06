Hawks vs. Thunder November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Monday, November 6, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3 boards and 10.2 assists last year, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Dejounte Murray's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.
- Clint Capela averaged 12 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11 boards.
- Onyeka Okongwu averaged 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1 assists, shooting 63.8% from the field (fifth in league).
- De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 1.4 assists and 4.2 boards.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander collected 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists last season. He also drained 51% of his shots from the field.
- Per game, Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Williams' stats last season included 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He made 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 treys.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists per contest. He sank 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.
- Isaiah Joe collected 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists. He made 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
Hawks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Hawks
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
