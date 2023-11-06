Monday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-0) and Kennesaw State Owls (0-0) going head to head at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vanderbilt, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Owls went 15-16 during the 2022-23 season.

Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Kennesaw State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Kennesaw State 62

Kennesaw State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Owls scored 67.7 points per game last season (131st in college basketball) and allowed 67.2 (252nd in college basketball) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

In ASUN games, Kennesaw State averaged 0.5 fewer points (67.2) than overall (67.7) in 2022-23.

The Owls scored more points at home (73.2 per game) than away (62.6) last season.

Kennesaw State conceded fewer points at home (62.8 per game) than on the road (70.2) last season.

