Here's a look at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-3), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lightning ready for their matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Tyler Motte LW Out Upper Body

Toronto Maple Leafs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Murray G Out Hip Conor Timmins D Out Lower Body Jake McCabe D Questionable Groin Timothy Liljegren D Out Lower Body Jake Muzzin D Out For Season Back

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning are sixth in the NHL in scoring (40 goals, 3.6 per game).

Tampa Bay allows 3.3 goals per game (36 total), which ranks 19th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +4, they are eighth-best in the league.

Maple Leafs Season Insights

The Maple Leafs' 35 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-155) Lightning (+125) 6.5

