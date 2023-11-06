For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).

Eyssimont has zero points on the power play.

Eyssimont averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.