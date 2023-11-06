In the upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Mikhail Sergachev to light the lamp for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

Sergachev has picked up three assists on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

