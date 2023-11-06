On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Nikita Kucherov going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kucherov stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has scored two goals on six shots.

On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.

He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.2 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.