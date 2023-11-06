Onyeka Okongwu NBA Player Preview vs. the Thunder - November 6
Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Okongwu's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Thunder
- Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-110)
Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, conceding 116.4 points per game.
- Conceding 46.6 rebounds per contest last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.
- The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.
- The Thunder were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.
Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Thunder
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/25/2023
|20
|8
|5
|2
|0
|2
|1
|12/5/2022
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
