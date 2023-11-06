How to Watch USC vs. Kansas State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (0-0) go up against the No. 21 USC Trojans (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
USC vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: TNT
USC Stats Insights
- Last season, the Trojans had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.2% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- USC went 19-3 when it shot higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Trojans finished 147th.
- Last year, the 72.5 points per game the Trojans scored were only 2.6 more points than the Wildcats gave up (69.9).
- USC went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 69.9 points.
Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot at a 46.1% clip from the field last season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Trojans averaged.
- Kansas State put together an 18-6 straight up record in games it shot above 39.3% from the field.
- The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Wildcats ranked 204th.
- The Wildcats' 76.2 points per game last year were 8.8 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed.
- Kansas State went 18-2 last season when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively USC fared better in home games last season, averaging 76.2 points per game, compared to 68.2 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Trojans were worse in home games last season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 away from home.
- When playing at home, USC drained two more three-pointers per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to in road games (29.8%).
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kansas State scored 75 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 76.7.
- The Wildcats allowed fewer points at home (61.4 per game) than away (80.6) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Kansas State drained more treys on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Galen Center
Kansas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|USC
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Bellarmine
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|South Dakota State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
