Monday's game between the Villanova Wildcats (0-0) and the American Eagles (0-0) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-58 and heavily favors Villanova to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Villanova vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Villanova vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 77, American 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-18.9)

Villanova (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 134.3

Villanova Performance Insights

Last season, Villanova was 224th in the nation on offense (69.6 points scored per game) and 102nd on defense (67.7 points allowed).

The Wildcats were 306th in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.2) and 85th in rebounds conceded (29.6) last season.

Villanova was 324th in college basketball in assists (11.1 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Wildcats were 49th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.7) last season. They were 221st in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

Giving up 7.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.8% from downtown last year, Villanova was 252nd and 187th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Villanova attempted 47.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 52.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36.7% of Villanova's buckets were 3-pointers, and 63.3% were 2-pointers.

American Performance Insights

With 65.4 points per game on offense, American ranked 326th in the country last year. At the other end of the court, it gave up 65.9 points per contest, which ranked 55th in college basketball.

The Eagles struggled in terms of rebounding last season, ranking 19th-worst in college basketball with 28.2 rebounds per game. Conversely, they ranked sixth-best in college basketball by allowing just 26.6 rebounds per contest.

American averaged 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 136th in college basketball.

The Eagles ranked 304th in the country with 13.2 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 195th with 11.7 forced turnovers per game.

The Eagles sank 6.4 three-pointers per game (285th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while sporting a 34.6% three-point percentage (156th-ranked).

American ranked third-worst in the nation with a 38.5% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it ceded 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball).

When it comes to shot breakdown, American took 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% threes (26%).

