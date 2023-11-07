Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Devils on November 7, 2023
The Colorado Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Mikko Rantanen and others in this matchup.
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
One of Colorado's top contributing offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) and plays an average of 20:41 per game.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|3
|4
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar has 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|1
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Nathan MacKinnon's season total of nine points has come from four goals and five assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Islanders
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|8
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Jesper Bratt has amassed 18 points this season, with seven goals and 11 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blackhawks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Wild
|Nov. 2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 29
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
