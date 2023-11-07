Should you bet on Conor Sheary to light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Conor Sheary score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Sheary stats and insights

Sheary has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Sheary has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

