Lightning vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-4) visit the Montreal Canadiens (5-4-2), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-155)
|Canadiens (+125)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won three of their six games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).
- Tampa Bay is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 60.8%.
- Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in eight of 12 games this season.
Lightning vs Canadiens Additional Info
Lightning vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|45 (4th)
|Goals
|32 (19th)
|42 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
|13 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (13th)
|4 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning create the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 45 this season.
- The Lightning rank 28th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (42 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +3 goal differential .
