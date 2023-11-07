The Tampa Bay Lightning, with Mikhail Sergachev, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. There are prop bets for Sergachev available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Sergachev has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 23:28 on the ice per game.

Sergachev has yet to score a goal through 12 games this year.

In five of 12 games this year, Sergachev has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 12 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Sergachev hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Sergachev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have conceded 37 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 12 Games 4 6 Points 4 0 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

