In the upcoming tilt against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Victor Hedman to score a goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hedman stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, Hedman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 37 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

