Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Cherokee County, Georgia. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 8
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.