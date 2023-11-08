The Los Angeles Kings (7-2-2), winners of six road games in a row, visit the Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights are 8-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vegas has a record of 7-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (77.8% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Vegas and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in seven of 13 games this season.

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have won two of the four games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles has entered four games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 48.8% chance to win.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in eight of 11 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Kings Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 49 (3rd) Goals 47 (5th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 31 (7th) 11 (8th) Power Play Goals 9 (15th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (8th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Vegas has gone 8-1-1 overall, with a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over six times.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 49 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked third in the NHL this year.

The Golden Knights have given up the fourth-fewest goals in league action this season, 28 (only 2.2 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +21 this season.

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings' 47 total goals (4.3 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Kings have allowed 2.8 goals per game, 31 total, the seventh-fewest among league teams.

Their +16 goal differential is third-best in the league.

