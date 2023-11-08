Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Kings on November 8, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on William Karlsson, Adrian Kempe and others in this contest.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Karlsson is one of Vegas' top contributors (15 total points), having collected six goals and nine assists.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has 14 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding eight assists.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Shea Theodore has three goals and nine assists for Vegas.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Kempe's four goals and eight assists in 11 games for Los Angeles add up to 12 total points on the season.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|7
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Kevin Fiala has helped lead the attack for Los Angeles this season with one goal and 11 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.