Panthers vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Panthers took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-140)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers are 4-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
- Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in five of 11 games this season.
Capitals Betting Insights
- This season the Capitals have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.
- Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.
Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|31 (25th)
|Goals
|19 (31st)
|32 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (6th)
|5 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|3 (30th)
|11 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (12th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 2.8 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Panthers rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (32 total) in league play.
- The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).
- The Capitals are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- Their -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
