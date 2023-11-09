On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Alex Barre-Boulet going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Barre-Boulet has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:19 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 15:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:55 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 11:11 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:08 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:19 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

