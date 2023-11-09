Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Appling County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Appling County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Appling County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Appling County High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Appling County High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
