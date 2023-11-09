We have 2023 high school football action in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

    • Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Appling County High School at Northeast High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strong Rock Christian School at Stratford Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • Conference: 1A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Appling County High School at Northeast High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Academy for Classical Education at Pierce County High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Blackshear, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

