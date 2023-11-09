The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, square off versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 126-117 loss versus the Thunder, Capela totaled six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article, we look at Capela's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-120)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic allowed 114 points per contest last year, 15th in the NBA.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last season, the Magic were seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.9.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13 makes per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 22 16 6 2 0 0 0 11/30/2022 29 20 12 1 0 0 1 10/21/2022 32 8 7 0 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.