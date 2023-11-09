How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) battle the Howard Bison (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.
- In games Georgia Tech shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Bison ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
- Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up 69.7 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.
- Georgia Tech had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia Tech played better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in away games.
- The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 away from home.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech fared worse in home games last season, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark in away games.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
