The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) battle the Howard Bison (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Yellow Jackets had a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Bison's opponents knocked down.

In games Georgia Tech shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Bison ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball. The Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets put up 69.7 points per game, only 2.9 fewer points than the 72.6 the Bison gave up.

Georgia Tech had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 72.6 points.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Georgia Tech played better when playing at home last year, putting up 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in away games.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech fared worse in home games last season, draining 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 34.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark in away games.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule