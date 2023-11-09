Thursday's contest between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) and Howard Bison (1-0) going head to head at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 81-78 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 81, Howard 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Howard

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-3.0)

Georgia Tech (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 159.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

Georgia Tech scored 69.7 points per game and allowed 70.8 last season, making them 221st in the country offensively and 202nd on defense.

With 32.0 rebounds per game and 33.7 rebounds allowed, the Yellow Jackets were 163rd and 322nd in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Georgia Tech was ranked 105th in the nation in assists with 14.0 per game.

The Yellow Jackets made 7.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 125th and 215th, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Georgia Tech was 51st in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.2 per game) and 16th-best in defensive 3-point percentage (30.1%).

Georgia Tech attempted 61.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 69.7% of Georgia Tech's baskets were 2-pointers, and 30.3% were 3-pointers.

