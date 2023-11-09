The Orlando Magic (1-0) are home in Southeast Division play versus the Atlanta Hawks (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this season.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Hawks vs. Magic Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSFL, BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Hawks Games

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young put up 26.2 points, 10.2 assists and 3.0 rebounds last season.

Dejounte Murray collected 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Clint Capela put up 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 65.3% from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists.

De'Andre Hunter collected 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic Players to Watch

Per game, Paolo Banchero put up points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Franz Wagner averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz put up 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He made 51.4% of his shots from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr. collected 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

Cole Anthony's numbers last season were 13.0 points, 4.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He sank 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Hawks 111.4 Points Avg. 118.4 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.0% Field Goal % 48.3% 34.6% Three Point % 35.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.