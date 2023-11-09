The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4), coming off a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens, host the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN. The Blackhawks lost to the New Jersey Devils 4-2 in their most recent game.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-250) Blackhawks (+200) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won four of their seven games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Lightning have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Lightning vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Lightning vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 50 (3rd) Goals 26 (29th) 45 (28th) Goals Allowed 38 (16th) 15 (2nd) Power Play Goals 4 (28th) 5 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (7th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Tampa Bay has gone 5-1-4 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over five times.

The Lightning and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning net the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 50 this season.

The Lightning rank 28th in total goals against, conceding 3.5 goals per game (45 total) in NHL action.

The squad has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +5 this season.

