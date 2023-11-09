Thursday's game between the Mercer Bears (0-1) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Jones Convocation Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with Mercer taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Mercer vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 69, Chicago State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercer vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-0.4)

Mercer (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Mercer Performance Insights

Offensively, Mercer posted 68.7 points per game (255th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 67.0 points per contest at the other end (82nd-ranked).

Last year the Bears averaged 31.6 rebounds per game (187th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Last season Mercer ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.8 per game.

The Bears were 84th in the country with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With 5.9 threes per game, the Bears were 320th in the nation. They owned a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 221st in college basketball.

Mercer allowed 6.1 threes per game (46th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Mercer took 68.9% two-pointers, accounting for 77% of the team's baskets. It shot 31.1% three-pointers (23% of the team's baskets).

