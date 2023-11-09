Thursday's contest that pits the Mercer Bears (0-1) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 71-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 9.

The Bears fell in their most recent matchup 70-64 against Western Kentucky on Monday.

Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 71, Florida Atlantic 61

Mercer Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bears had a -14 scoring differential last season, putting up 64.8 points per game (183rd in college basketball) and allowing 65.3 (204th in college basketball).

Mercer's offense was more productive in SoCon games last year, tallying 67.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.8 PPG.

The Bears posted 65.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.6 more points than they averaged away from home (65.2).

In 2022-23, Mercer surrendered 63.3 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 65.3.

