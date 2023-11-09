The Florida Atlantic Owls (0-0) face the Mercer Bears (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hawkins Arena. It tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 64.8 points per game last year were only 0.5 fewer points than the 65.3 the Bears gave up.

When Florida Atlantic allowed fewer than 64.8 points last season, it went 8-2.

Last year, the 64.8 points per game the Bears averaged were just 2.1 fewer points than the Owls allowed (66.9).

Mercer had a 7-6 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Mercer Schedule