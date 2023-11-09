When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Paul score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

On the power play, Paul has accumulated four goals and one assist.

Paul's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:52 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:49 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

