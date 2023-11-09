When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Paul score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • In five of 13 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • On the power play, Paul has accumulated four goals and one assist.
  • Paul's shooting percentage is 24.1%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:52 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:49 Home W 4-3
10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:38 Away L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

