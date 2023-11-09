Saddiq Bey and the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-117 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Bey posted 15 points and eight rebounds.

Let's look at Bey's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saddiq Bey Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-106)

Over 11.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last year, the Magic were seventh in the league in that category.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the league).

The Magic allowed 13 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Saddiq Bey vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 35 28 8 4 6 1 1 10/19/2022 31 8 6 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.