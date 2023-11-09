For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Victor Hedman a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hedman stats and insights

Hedman has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Hedman has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

Hedman averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hedman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 24:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 24:02 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 2 1 1 24:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:09 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 22:17 Home W 3-0 10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:06 Home L 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:17 Home W 4-3 10/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 28:19 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.