Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bartow County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Bartow County, Georgia this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Bartow County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Centennial High School at Cartersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass High School at Kell High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
