There is high school football action in Carroll County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

    • Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Harrison High School at Carrollton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Carrollton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taylor County High School at Bowdon High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bowdon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Temple High School at Irwin County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Ocilla, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Carrollton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

