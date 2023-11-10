If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Catoosa County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Catoosa County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Ringgold High School at Wesleyan School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Norcross, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Heritage High School at Westminster Schools

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

