High school football is on the schedule this week in Chatham County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Jackson High School at Calvary Day School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Savannah, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Andrew's School at Tiftarea Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Chula, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Savannah Country Day School at Upson-Lee High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Thomaston, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peach County High School at Savannah Christian Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fort Valley, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Lithonia, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

