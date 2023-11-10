Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Clarke County, Georgia this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Clarke County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Athens Christian School at Prince Avenue Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Bogart, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Athens Academy at Columbia High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Decatur, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

