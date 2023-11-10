Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clayton County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clayton County, Georgia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clayton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jonesboro High School at Tri-Cities High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: East Point, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
