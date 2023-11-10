Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Cobb County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Collins Hill High School at North Cobb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Darlington School at Whitefield Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Mableton, GA

Mableton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Harrison High School at Carrollton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Carrollton, GA

Carrollton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Sprayberry High School at Rome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Rome, GA

Rome, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Campbell High School at McEachern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Powder Springs, GA

Powder Springs, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marietta High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School at Walton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Cass High School at Kell High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 10

8:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Marietta, GA

Marietta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Fannin County High School at North Cobb Christian School