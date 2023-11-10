Fayette County, Georgia has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Jeff Davis County
  • Pierce County
  • Washington County
  • Grady County
  • Wayne County
  • Chatham County
  • Walton County
  • Lowndes County
  • Cherokee County
  • Schley County

    • Fayette County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    McIntosh High School at Warner Robins High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Warner Robins, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monroe Area High School at Sandy Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Tyrone, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Shaw High School at Starr's Mill High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Fayetteville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.