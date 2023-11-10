Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

  • Forsyth County
  • Fannin County
  • Morgan County
  • Bulloch County
  • Union County
  • Henry County
  • McDuffie County
  • Grady County
  • Oglethorpe County
  • Richmond County

    • Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Evans High School at Woodward Academy

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: College Park, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fairburn, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Houston County High School at North Atlanta High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frederick Douglass High School at Oconee County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Watkinsville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Centennial High School at Cartersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Cartersville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    River Ridge High School at Roswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Roswell, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mount Pisgah Christian School at Dade County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Trenton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marietta High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Jefferson, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northside High School - Warner Robins at Marist School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Pius X Catholic High School at Thomas County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Thomasville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Loganville High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Forsyth High School at Langston Hughes High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fairburn, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Creekview High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Roswell, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St Francis High School at Trion High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Trion, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duluth High School at Milton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Milton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Denmark High School at Norcross High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Norcross, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alpharetta High School at Sequoyah High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Canton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Roswell, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at Westminster Schools

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Cedartown High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Cedartown, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Atlanta High School at North Murray High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Chatsworth, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Carrollton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.