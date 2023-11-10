Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Georgia This Week
Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Evans High School at Woodward Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10
- Location: College Park, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at North Atlanta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frederick Douglass High School at Oconee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Watkinsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Cartersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cartersville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Roswell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Pisgah Christian School at Dade County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Trenton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marietta High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Jefferson, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Warner Robins at Marist School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Pius X Catholic High School at Thomas County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Thomasville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Loganville High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Langston Hughes High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fairburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekview High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Francis High School at Trion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Trion, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Duluth High School at Milton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Milton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denmark High School at Norcross High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alpharetta High School at Sequoyah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Canton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Westminster Schools
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.