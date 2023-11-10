Georgia vs. Wake Forest November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) will meet the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Georgia (-2.5)
- Total: 154.5
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Top Players (2022-23)
- Terry Roberts: 13.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Hill: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Braelen Bridges: 8.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 12.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgia Rank
|Georgia AVG
|Wake Forest AVG
|Wake Forest Rank
|262nd
|68.5
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|224th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|31
|233rd
|155th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|9.5
|18th
|319th
|11.2
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.