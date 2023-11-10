How to Watch Georgia vs. Wake Forest on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) face the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN
Georgia Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Demon Deacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- Georgia had a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Demon Deacons ranked 233rd.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Demon Deacons gave up (73.8).
- Georgia had a 6-4 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Georgia posted 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (64.2).
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.
- In terms of total threes made, Georgia performed worse at home last year, draining 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.3% clip away from home.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oregon
|L 82-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/10/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
