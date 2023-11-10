The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) face the Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Demon Deacons allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

Georgia had a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Demon Deacons ranked 233rd.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 5.3 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Demon Deacons gave up (73.8).

Georgia had a 6-4 record last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Georgia posted 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did on the road (64.2).

Defensively the Bulldogs played better at home last year, allowing 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Georgia performed worse at home last year, draining 6.8 treys per game, compared to 6.9 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.9% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 31.3% clip away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule