Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Henry County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Praise Academy at Strong Rock Christian School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alpharetta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
