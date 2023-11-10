The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida State vs. Kennesaw State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Kennesaw State Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-10.5) 154.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-10.5) 153.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kennesaw State put together a 20-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Owls had an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs last year.

Florida State covered 10 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 15 Seminoles games last season went over the point total.

