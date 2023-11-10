Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Newton County, Georgia this week.

    • Newton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Chapel Hill High School at Eastside High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Camden County High School at Newton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Covington, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

