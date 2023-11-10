Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richmond County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Richmond County, Georgia, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Richmond County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Glascock County High School at Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Evans, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Worth County High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
